'Not Something We Imagined': Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala REACT To The Night Manager's Emmys 2024 Nomination

The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category at the International Emmy Awards 2024. The show is the only entry from India across 14 categories. Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, the series is adapted from John le Carré's novel and the British show of the same title, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

Anil, Aditya and Sobhita are ecstatic about the show's nomination.

Anil, who plays the role Shailendra Rungta in The Night Manager, said, "Being nominated for an Emmy is a surreal feeling, even after all these years in the industry. This show has been a labour of love for all of us. We’ve all poured our hearts into this project. To see it connect with audiences globally and now receive this recognition is humbling. I’ve always believed that when you put in the hard work and passion, it speaks for itself, no matter where you're from, and this nomination is proof of that."

He added, "It’s an incredible honour for all of us who believed in this project from day one. Shelly is the 140th character I have played in my 45 years as an actor, and moments like these fuel me to go for 140 more."

In the show, Aditya played the role of Shaan Sengupta aka The Night Manager. He stated, "An Emmy Nomination for my first web series... Wow! From day one, we knew that we were creating something special with The Night Manager but for it to receive so much love and recognition across the country, and the world was not something any of us had imagined. This is such a big moment for us all. This one’s for all the hard work and effort that everyone’s put in."

Elated Sobhita said, "This is such fantastic news! I’m so happy for the directors Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose as well as our phenomenal technical crew. This is very motivating and moving. Big shout out to Anil Sir, Aditya, Tillotama and the rest of the cast for this exciting moment and shared joy." The actress was seen as Anil's character's wife Kaveri.

The Night Manager also stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. It is a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights. The show revolves around the showdown between Shelly Rungta and Shaan Sengupta. It was released in two parts on Disney+ Hotstar.

The nominations for Emmy Awards 2024 were announced on Thursday in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.