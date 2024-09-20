 International Emmy Awards 2024: Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
International Emmy Awards 2024: Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here

In total, the 2024 nominations represent an impressive 21 countries, including Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, and more

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
The stage is set for the 52nd International Emmy Awards, as nominees from across the globe have been announced just days after the 2024 Primetime Emmys.

This year's competition showcases a remarkable range of talent and storytelling, with shows vying for top honours in both the Drama and Comedy Series categories.

As per the post shared by the Television Academy on their official website, in the Drama Series category, four notable entries are competing for the prestigious award: Australia's 'The Newsreader', Argentina's 'Yosi, the Regretful Spy', France's 'Drops of God', and India's 'The Night Manager'.

Meanwhile, the Comedy Series nominees feature Australia's 'Deadloch', Argentina's 'Division Palermo', France's 'HPI', and South Korea's 'Daily Dose of Sunshine'.

Argentina also shines in the Arts Programming category with its entry, 'Virgilio', competing against Poland's 'Piano Forte', the UK's 'Robbie Williams', and Japan's 'Who I Am Life'.

The United Kingdom and Australia lead the pack with nine nominations each, while Argentina follows closely with seven, and Japan with six. In total, the 2024 nominations represent an impressive 21 countries, including Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, and more.

"Every year the international television community competes to be recognized on the International Emmys' much-coveted global stage," said Bruce L Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy, according to Deadline.

"We congratulate the nominees for their outstanding programs and performances, which once again highlight the universal appeal of exceptional storytelling across diverse genres, countries, and cultures," Paisner added.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Arts Programming- Pianoforte (Poland)- Robbie Williams (UK)- Virgilio (Argentina)- Who I Am Life (Japan)

Best Performance by an Actor- Julio Andrade in 'Betinho: No Fio da Navalha' (Brazil)- Haluk Bilginer in 'Sahsiyet - Season 2' (Turkey)- Laurent Lafitte in 'Tapie' (France)- Timothy Spall in 'The Sixth Commandment' (UK)

Best Performance by an Actress- Adriana Barraza in 'El Ultimo Vagon' (Mexico)- Aokbab - Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in 'Hunger' (Thailand)- Sara Giraudeau in 'Tout va bien' (France)- Jessica Hynes in 'There She Goes' (UK) Comedy Series- Daily Dose of Sunshine (South Korea)- Deadloch (Australia)- Division Palermo (Argentina)- HPI - Season 3 (France) Drama Series- Les Gouttes de Dieu (France)- The Newsreader - Season 2 (Australia)- The Night Manager (India)- Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2 (Argentina).

The winners will be revealed at the International Emmy Awards Gala, set to take place on November 25 in New York City.

