Not Ranveer Singh But First Poster Of Ram Leela Featured Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Writer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela clocked 10 years on November 15, and even after a decade, the film remains one of the most iconic trendsetters in Bollywood. The film not just gave the audience the sizzling jodi of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on screen, but in real lives too, the duo found their happily ever after in each other.

While it is a known fact now that Deepika was not the original choice for Ram Leela, and instead, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was chosen by Bhansali as the female lead, not many know that before Ranveer, Ranbir Kapoor was the ace filmmaker's first choice for the character of Ram.

In fact, the filmmaker was so keen on casting Ranbir in the film that he had even shot the film's poster with him in which the actor was seen sporting the look of Ram.

Garima, who was one of the writers of Ram Leela, recently revealed that when Bhansali first narrated the concept of the film to the team, they presented them with two posters, one of which featured Ranbir as Ram.

"The first poster that we saw was actually Ranbir Kapoor on a bike in the avatar of Ram which he must have clicked many years ago when he was shooting a film with him," she shared.

"The heroine on the poster was Sonam Kapoor which could have been only a reference picture," she added.

Garima further stated that when Ranveer was later brought on board, Kareena was the obvious choice opposite him, but that idea fell apart and eventually, Deepika bagged the role.

As Ram Leela clocked a decade on November 15, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share a slew of BTS photos from the sets of the magnum opus.

"10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!" he captioned the post.

In the photos, he can be seen posing with Deepika, Bhansali, and also Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who performed a special song in the film.

