‘It Was Unbelievable To See Myself Being Paired Opposite Deepika Padukone’: Dhairya Karwa

Dhairya Karwa, who marked his acting debut with URI: The Surgical Strike (2019) got an opportunity to associate with producer Karan Johar in Gehraiyaan (2022) followed by filmmaker Kabir Khan in 83 (2021). The actor is currently seen playing the love interest of Tara Sutaria in a survival drama Apurva. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Dhairya talks about being lucky with his filmography, why he did Apurva and much more.

Excerpts:

How was your mental state when you realised that you were a part of Gehraiyaan opposite Deepika Padukone?

It all started off amazing and is still going on well. It was surreal to be a part of a stellar cast in a film produced by India’s biggest production house. It was unbelievable to see myself being paired opposite country’s biggest superstar Deepika Padukone. I felt I had arrived. The entire credit goes to my director Shakun Batra. He and Deepika made me so comfortable. The transition was very smooth.

Was it all taxing for you being a newcomer alongside such established stars?

I would look forward to promote Gehraaiyaan with Deepika Padukone. Rather than having nerves, I used to be very excited. We spent so much time before we went on floors. The first ten days in Goa were just about getting to know each other. We used to do yoga together, have meals together, reading sessions etc. I am known because of this film.

Do you consider yourself lucky have big releases during the pandemic?

I shot 83 before Gehraaiyaan and just five days before the shoot, it was stalled due to pandemic. When the world was disturbed since the times were fragile, I had this big project to fall on.

Do you feel Apurva is an important project for you?

I have been a part of humongous projects. Apurva might be a smaller film in terms of scale but I feel its a solid film content wise. As an actor, you see so many different aspects around a project but the essential and core is always a good story and Apurva is that one film.