Not just Deepika and Ranveer, these Bollywood celebs also frequently visit Tirumala Tirupati Temple

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have marked their first wedding anniversary by offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.
It's not just DeepVeer who are the loyal devotees to this shrine. Other celebs have also time and again paid visit to the deity over the years.
Lord Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala (Tirupati) is one of the most famous temples in India, with a footfall of more than 35 million pilgrims in a year. Not just that, it is also one of the richest temples in the world. According to a legend, Lord Vishnu assumed the form of Sri Venkateswara to save mankind from the adversities of Kali Yuga.
Ekta Kapoor
Television czarina Ekta Kapoor who has also named her production house as Balaji Telefilms is an ardent believer in the deity here. She recently paid visit on her birthday, before celebrating with friends and family.
Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited Tirupati post her marriage to Raj Kundra in 2008.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also visited Tirupati post wedding. The visit was marked by the entire Bachchan clan, including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi has visited the Tirupati temple on several important occasions. She seeked blessings ahead of her first film Dhadak, and recently also went there to celebrate her late mom Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary.
