Deepika wears the same saree that her in-laws gifted as shagun on wedding day

The two dressed up to the nines in the traditional ethnic wear on their wedding anniversary. Deepika can be seen wearing a red sari. She teamed her red sari with heavy crafted gold jewelry and also sported sindoor to compliment the look.

Deepika was wearing the same saree which was gifted to her by her in-laws during the Konkani wedding rituals. In one of the candid pictures from the wedding we can see Deepika is holding the 'shagun thaal' in her hand with the same red and golden elegant saree which she wore today on their first anniversary at Tirupati.