Deepika wears the same saree that her in-laws gifted as shagun on wedding day

Tirumala: As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, the couple started the day by offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.
The duo sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara and thanked all for the "love, prayers and wishes!" Deepika shared a beautiful picture of two exchanging a good laugh outside the temple premises. While Deepika is seen flashing her wide smile, Ranveer is seen adoringly looking at his partner.
The two dressed up to the nines in the traditional ethnic wear on their wedding anniversary. Deepika can be seen wearing a red sari. She teamed her red sari with heavy crafted gold jewelry and also sported sindoor to compliment the look.
Deepika was wearing the same saree which was gifted to her by her in-laws during the Konkani wedding rituals. In one of the candid pictures from the wedding we can see Deepika is holding the 'shagun thaal' in her hand with the same red and golden elegant saree which she wore today on their first anniversary at Tirupati.
The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after.
The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.
Talking of their future projects, Deepveer will together star in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife.
