Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date | Trailer

Nobody Wants This is a comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the lead roles. It is set to release on an OTT platform in September 2024.

When and where to watch Nobody Wants This?

The upcoming series will be released on September 26, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in the will they, won't they, should they rom-com series Nobody Wants This. Premiering September 26."

Plot

The series narrates the story of Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster who lives her life to the fullest and believes in practicality over miracles. Everything changes when she meets Noah, who challenges her beliefs. Despite family opposition, Joanne and Noah decide to marry, but can their relationship withstand the challenges they face from the outside world?

Cast and production of Nobody Wants This

The cast of the series includes Kristen Bell as Joanne, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Justine Lupe as Morgan, Michael Hitchcock as Henry, Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan, Sherry Cola as Ashley, Shiloh Bearman as Miriam, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, Emily Arlook as Rebecca and Tovah Feldshuh as Bina, among others.

The romantic comedy series is created by Erin Foster and Ryann Werner. It is produced by Erin Foster, Kristen Bell, Steven Levitan, Josh Lieberman, Oly Obst, Danielle Stokdyk, Sara Foster and Craig DiGregorio under Stevan Levitan Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment 20th Television.