 Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The romantic comedy series is created by Erin Foster and Ryann Werner

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date | Trailer

Nobody Wants This is a comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the lead roles. It is set to release on an OTT platform in September 2024.

When and where to watch Nobody Wants This?

The upcoming series will be released on September 26, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in the will they, won't they, should they rom-com series Nobody Wants This. Premiering September 26."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'
Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'
'Now Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post Pregnancy
'Now Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post Pregnancy
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV

The series narrates the story of Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster who lives her life to the fullest and believes in practicality over miracles. Everything changes when she meets Noah, who challenges her beliefs. Despite family opposition, Joanne and Noah decide to marry, but can their relationship withstand the challenges they face from the outside world?

Read Also
Late Night With The Devil OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of Nobody Wants This

The cast of the series includes Kristen Bell as Joanne, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Justine Lupe as Morgan, Michael Hitchcock as Henry, Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan, Sherry Cola as Ashley, Shiloh Bearman as Miriam, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, Emily Arlook as Rebecca and Tovah Feldshuh as Bina, among others.

The romantic comedy series is created by Erin Foster and Ryann Werner. It is produced by Erin Foster, Kristen Bell, Steven Levitan, Josh Lieberman, Oly Obst, Danielle Stokdyk, Sara Foster and Craig DiGregorio under Stevan Levitan Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment 20th Television.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Nobody Wants This OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'

Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'

'Now Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post...

'Now Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post...

Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

Veteran Actor Rajesh Puri Escapes Kidnapping In Delhi, Shares Chilling Details: 'Car Was Followed By...

Veteran Actor Rajesh Puri Escapes Kidnapping In Delhi, Shares Chilling Details: 'Car Was Followed By...