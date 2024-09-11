 Late Night With The Devil OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The supernatural horror film is written and directed by Colin Cairnes

Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
Late Night with the Devil is a supernatural horror film starring David Dastmalchian in the lead role. It premiered on March 10, 2023, at the Southwest Film Festival and was released in theatres on March 22, 2024. The film received a positive response from critics and audiences, and now it is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Late Night with the Devil?

The film is set to release on September 13, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Lionsgate Play.

Plot

The film is set in 1977 and tells the story of unexplained events that took place during a live broadcast of a successful late-night talk show's sixth season episode on Halloween night. A possessed girl suddenly appears on the show and unleashes sinister activities. The rest of the story is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Late Night with the Devil

The cast of the film includes David Dastmalchian as Jack Delroy, Laura Gordon as June Ross-Mitchell, Ian Bliss as Carmichael Haig, Fayssal Bazzi as Christo, Georgina Haig as Madeleine Piper, and Steve Mouzakis as Szandor D'Abo, among others.

The supernatural horror film is written and directed by Colin Cairnes. It is produced by Mat Govoni, Derek Dauchy, Adam White, John Molloy, Steven Schneider and Roy Lee under Image Nation Abu Dhabi VicScreen, Spooky Pictures, AGC Studios, Cinetic Media and Good Fiend Films.

