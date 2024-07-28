No Way Out - The Roulette OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Cho Jin-Woong, Kim Mu-Yeol's K-Drama

No Way Out: The Roulette OTT Release Date | Trailer

Cho Jin-woong, Kim Mu-yeol starrer No Way Out: The Roulette is a thriller series which will release on OTT in August 2024. It is directed by Choi Kook-hee and written by Lee Soo-jin.

When & where to watch No Way Out: The Roulette

The mystery series is scheduled to release on July 31, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. In South Korea, the series will premiere on U+ Mobile TV. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Instagram and wrote, “There is no way out! A battle between eight people over a public murder contract. mystery thriller drama<No Way Out: The Roulette> Disney+ release confirmed on July 31st!"

Plot

The story focuses on a police officer named Baek Joong-sik who gives all his effort to protect a criminal when he discovers that a mysterious masked man threatens to kill Kim Gukho. The killer gives a message to Korean citizens that whoever kills Kim Gukho will get 15 million dollars. Will Baek Joong be able to protect Kim Gukho, who has been released from prison after 13 years?

Cast and production

The series features Cho Jin-woong, known for films like Signal and The Handmaiden. It also stars Kim Mu-yeol, who is known for portraying Baek Chang-gi along with Ma Dong-seok. Along with them, the series also features Yoo Jae-Myung as Kim Guk-ho, Sung Yoo-bin as Seo Dong-ha, and Greg Hsu as Mr Smile in pivotal roles. The series is written by Lee Soo-jin and directed by Choi Kook-hee. It is produced by Twin Film and Studio X+U.