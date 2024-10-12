'No Space For Originals': FIR Actress Kavita Kaushik Reacts To Rumours Of Her Cameo In Singham Again

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kavita Kaushik, best known for playing the role of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the TV show F.I.R., has reacted to rumours of her cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The much-awaited film stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others as cops. Ever since the trailer of Singham Again was unveiled by the makers, netizens compared Deepika's character Shakti Shetty to Kavita's Chandramukhi.

In fact, a few social media users also said that they wish to see Kavita in Rohit's cop universe. A couple of days back, an X user wrote, "Ma'am! Sunne me aa raha hai ke aapka cameo bhi hai #SinghamAgain me as Chandramukhi Chotala (Ma'am there are rumours about your cameo as Chandramukhi in Singham Again)."

Replying to the user, Kavita clarified that the rumours are not true. She wrote, "Sorry buddy, it's a rumor... No space for Originals 😉"

Sorry buddy, it's a rumor... No space for Originals 😉 https://t.co/hZkfRecFNX — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) October 10, 2024

Kavita quits TV industry

In July 2024, Kavita had announced her decision to quit the television industry because of 'regressive' content. She had reportedly said, "TV content is so regressive too and that’s why I don’t want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we’re showing is really bad for the young generations to watch. The kind of regression we show in our reality shows and drama makes people hate each other. I have been a part of it as well and I am very sorry."

About Singham Again

While the recently-released trailer of Singham Again is making headlines for an intriguing spin to the good vs evil story with Ramayan references, it is also being talked about for being the longest one in the history of Indian cinema.

The trailer is five-minute-long, introducing the characters of the stellar star cast. promises drama, action, emotions, humour and everything expected from a Rohit Shetty film.

The Singham series, directed by Rohit Shetty, has long been celebrated for its high-octane action sequences.

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty. It is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024 (November 1).