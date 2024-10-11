Ajay Devgn's Singham To Re-Release In Theatres On October 18, Announces Rohit Shetty

Ahead of the release of 'Singham Again' on Diwali, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn have decided to take you back to the original story. The duo has decided to re-release the first part of the film in theatres on October 18.

Sharing the update, Rohit on Instagram wrote, "BEFORE HE COMES WITH HIS FULL FORCE ON DIWALI! Experience how it all began again Experience the mass again Experience the euphoria again Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN! Re-Releasing in cinemas on 18th October."

Ajay, too, expressed his excitement about the re-release of 'Singham' with the Instagram caption, "Aali re aali aata tumchi baari aali... movie wapas dekhne ki #Singham re-releasing in theaters again."

'Singham' was originally released in 2011. It featured Ajay as a cop alongside actors Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

Rohit expanded the franchise with a successful sequel in 2014. Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of the female lead in the film.

Considering the success rate of the previous two parts, fans have high hopes for the third installment, which will star Ajay, Kareena, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor among others. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai, where the actors expressed excitement to be a part of the film.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor.

The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'. In the film, Kareena plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer and Akshay reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively.

A new addition to the cop universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.