'No Munna Bhaiya, No Mirzapur': Upset Fans REACT To Divyenndu Sharma's Absence From 3rd Season

Actor Divyenndu Sharma, who is best known for playing the role of Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur, recently revealed that he will not be a part of the much-awaited third season of the web series. His decision to quit the show has disappointed his fans.

In one of his interviews, Divyenndu said that when he was in the character, it affected his personality a lot. Revealing why he decided to not be a part of the series, the actor said he felt suffocated and at times, it got very 'dark' for him.

He reportedly said, "We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it do you realise how dark it was."

However, soon after his interview surfaced on social media, his upset and heartbroken fans said that Mirzapur will not be complete with Divyenndu.

"There's no Munna bhaiya in mirzapur season 3 heartbreaking moment," a fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Another wrote, "Mujje munna bhaiya se milna hai yaar, mirzapur 3 main hoon na ap agar ap nhin huwe na phir maine Nhin dekhni, munna bhaiya chaiye mujje, love you bhai."

"Mirzapur season 3 me Munna bhiyaa nhii haii wtf ab maja kaise aayega yr," wrote another upset user.

See Divyenndu's fan's reactions here:

There's no Munna bhaiya in mirzapur season 3 heartbreaking moment 💔😔💔😔💔😔💔😔💔😔💔😔💔😔😔💔😔💔💔😔😔😔💔😔💔😔😔😔💔 — Astha (@itsash2480) April 7, 2024

@divyenndu Bhai yeh picture to bhadiya thi, per mujje munna bhaiya se milna hai yaar, mirzapur 3 main hoon na ap agar ap nhin huwe na phir maine Nhin dekhni, munna bhaiya chaiye mujje, love you bhai ❤️ — Shehzad Ali (@SHEHZADALI90) April 7, 2024

Munna bhaiya not in MIRZAPUR SEASON 3 😤



Mai nai dekhra Season 3 👎 — Parth (@Parth_10_27_) April 7, 2024

There is nothing in Mirzapur without Munna Bhaiya #Mirzapur @PrimeVideoIN — Pandit jii 🇮🇳 (@IAmPanditJii) April 8, 2024

Mirzapur has been one of the most popular shows on OTT. However, the release date of the third season is yet to be announced by the makers.

While the first season of Mirzapur was released in November 2018, the second season started streaming from October 2020.

Mirzapur 3 will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha, and Isha Talwar, among others.