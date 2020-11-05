No lockdown blues for Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is making the most of the lockdown by religiously working out and shedding every bit of those 15 kilos she had gained to play a surrogate mother in Mimi, an official adaptation of 2011 National Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.
The Heropanti actor, whose 2019 releases include Panipat, Luka Chuppi and the Rs 100-crore blockbuster Housefull 4 proving her range as an actor, is gearing up for the release of Mimi. Next she will be seen sharing the screen space with superstar Akshay Kumar in the much anticipated Bachchan Pandey. From the shy Delhi girl to one of the most bankable stars in the movie business today, this Sanon girl has surely come a long way!
