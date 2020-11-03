Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon to commence 'Bachchan Pandey' shooting in January 2021

New Delhi: Actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will kickstart shooting for their upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' in Jaisalmer in January 2021.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter on Tuesday.

The film critic further shared that the shoot for the film will continue till March 2021 in the city of Jaisalmer.

"AKSHAY KUMAR - KRITI SANON... #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021... Shoot will continue till March 2021," he tweeted.