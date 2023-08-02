Nitin Desai's Last Rites To Be Performed On August 4 At ND Studio

Bollywood art director and four-time National Award winner Nitin Desai was found hanging at his ND Studio in Karjat on Wednesday (August 2). He was 57. Desai served as the art director and production designer for several famous films like Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

According to a report in ETimes, Desai's post mortem will happen at JJ Hospital in Mumbai and his last rites will be performed on Friday (August 4) at ND Studio.

Desai's family is waiting for his children to arrive from the US.

Earlier today, police officers said prima facie, it looks like a case of death by suicide and investigation is currently underway. A case of accidental death was reportedly registered at Khalapur police station.

The art director had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week. BJP MLA Mahesh Baldi has reportedly said that Desai was in deep financial trouble. He also claimed that Desai died by suicide most likely at around 4 am to 4.30 am.

Reportedly, Desai was found hanging at the centre stage of a mega floor inside the studio where most of the shows were conducted.

Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians expressed grief over Desai's shocking death. Actor Akshay Kumar also pushed the trailer release of his much-awaited film OMG 2 'out of respect' for Desai.

In a career spanning over 30 years, Desai worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker among others and he is known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

