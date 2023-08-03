Nitin Desai Suicide: Art Director To Be Cremated At 4 PM After Last Rites At Karjat's ND Studio

Renowned art director and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai left the entire film industry shellshocked after he died by suicide on August 2, Wednesday. He will now be cremated on August 4, Friday, at his own ND Studio in Karjat where he ended his life.

Desai was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday morning at ND Studio, which is located in Karjat, about a 90-minute drive away from Mumbai.

Desai's mortal remains are currently kept in the mortuary as some of his relatives are yet to arrive in India from foreign countries.

Nitin Desai's last rites and cremation

Desai's last rites will be performed at his very own ND Studio, which he held very dear to him.

The last rites will be conducted on Friday from 12 noon to 2 pm inside the ND Studio premises, followed by his cremation at 4 pm.

The post mortem reports have confirmed the cause of death to be hanging, Raigad police personnel informed.

Desai mentioned 4 names in last voice note

While a suicide note was not recovered from the spot where Desai claimed his life, a recorded voice message has been found in his phone, which has a mention of four persons. The cops have refrained from revealing the names of the persons in public.

Desai was also heavily debt-ridden and he had a loan of over Rs 250 crore, which could be a reason behind him taking the drastic step, Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi claimed.

Local MNS leader Jitendra Patil added that Desai was upset and frustrated as some people in Bollywood were reportedly discouraging producers from shooting in his studio.

