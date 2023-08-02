Nitin Desai Suicide: Art Director's Last Instagram Post Is About THIS Bollywood Actor | Instagram

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the film industry woke up to the shocking news of the untimely demise of Nitin Desai, a renowned art director, and founder of ND Studios, located in Karjat. The news of his death by suicide has left everyone in grief and disbelief.

Adding to the emotional turmoil, Nitin's last Instagram post has gone viral on social media.

Read Also Art Director Nitin Desai Owed ₹252 Crore In Defaulted Loans

HERE'S WHAT HE WROTE IN HIS LAST INSTAGRAM POST

The post, shared on July 16, was a tribute to the timeless classic '1942: A Love Story,' starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala.

Nitin expressed his fondness for the film, which had marked a turning point in his illustrious career. The post touched the hearts of many, as they reminisced about the love story that captured their hearts.

NITIN DESAI'S TRAGIC DEMISE

His ND Studio, which became a creative hub for filmmakers, witnessed this tragic incident on a fateful Wednesday morning.

The 57-year-old art director hung himself inside the studio, leaving everyone in shock. His studio was not just a place of work but a symbol of his passion and dedication to the world of cinema.

As the investigation into the reason behind Nitin Desai's drastic step unfolds, the film fraternity and fans are grappling to come to terms with the tragic loss. The SP of Raigad, Somnath Gharge, stated that the police are diligently probing all angles surrounding the incident.

With his incredible artistic vision, Nitin Desai worked on numerous blockbuster films and shows, including 'Jodha Akbar,' 'Lagaan,' 'Bajirao Mastani,' 'Raja Shivchhatrapati,' 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani,' and many others. His skills as an art director were unparalleled, and he played a pivotal role in the success of several iconic productions.

Read Also 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Nitin Desai

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)