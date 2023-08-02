7 Lesser-Known Facts About Nitin Desai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Renowned art director Nitin Desai died by suicide on August 2, 2023, Wednesday
Desai debuted as an art director for the 1989 film 'Parinda', but it was '1942: A Love Story' in 1994 that shot him to fame and success
He won a Pri Genie nomination for his work in the French film 'Amok'
Desai has been credited for the set design of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
He won 4 National Awards for Best Production Design for the films 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Lagaan', and 'Devdas'
Over the years, Desai had designed magnificent pandals for Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati. He was designing the pandal this year too
Desai debuted as a lead actor in 2011 with the film 'Hello Jai Hind'
Desai produced the reality show 'Marathi Paul Padte Pudhe', which was like the Marathi version of America's Got Talent
