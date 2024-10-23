Nithya Menen Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans: 'Don't Think Anyone Can Dictate What I Should Do'

Actress Nithya Menen, who recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam, has opened up about her plans of getting married. The actress has often rubbished rumours of her wedding. In fact, a few days back, it was reported that she is all set to tie the knot with a Tamil actor and an official announcement regarding her marriage is expected soon.

Now, during an interaction with News18, Nithya revealed that she no one can dictate her what she should do in her personal life. She also stated that her family is putting no pressure on her to get married.

The 36-year-old actress told the news portal, "I’m beyond that now, and I don’t think anyone can dictate what I should do. My parents have been incredibly supportive in that regard. They’ve granted me the precious gift of freedom, and I cannot imagine a life without it. They fully understand that."

Last year, similar rumours circulated, suggesting that Nithya was set to marry a famous Malayalam actor. However, to address the speculation, she took to Instagram and shared a video. The actress stated that the rumours are not true and slammed those spreading fake news about her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithya has many films in her kitty. She will be next seen in Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film also stars Jayam Ravi in the lead role alongside Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken and Lal. The romantic comedy film is written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. It is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

She will also be seen in Dear Exes, Idli Kadai, and an yet-untitled film.