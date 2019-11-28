Nita Ambani keeps it simple yet stylish in a chic white shirt and blue jeans

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani hasn’t aged a day for over a decade. Nita knows a thing or two when it comes to fashion and her stylish appearances prove just that.

Recently, Nita visited celebrity designer Manish Malhotra to offer condolences as the latter lost his father a couple of days ago. Nita wore a chic white shirt with classic blue jeans, and accessorised her look with a brown handbag and sandals. She looked radiant with her minimal makeup and tresses that were let loose.