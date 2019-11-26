Saas-Bahu Fashion Face-off: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant stun in traditional ensemble

Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Arjun Kothari recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony held at their Mumbai residence Antilia. However, it was Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant who stole the show with their traditional ensemble. The to-be mother-in-law and her bahu twinned in couture by celebrity designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
We love how the saas-bahu pair looked elegant in their ethnic outfits. Nita can be seen wearing a custom tulle 'Burano' ghagra. It's inspired by Venetian lace, whereas the masterpiece is hand-embroidered with gold and silver sari, naqshi, sequins and crystals. The look is further complimented with a crystal mesh blouse and lavishly embroidered gold tissue dupatta.
Meanwhile Radhika wore a shocking pink chikankari ghagra. The exquisite chikan comes alive with accents of sequins and crystals embroidery. An off-white sequins scallops blouse and a pink sequins Jaali dupatta with crystal borders provide the final flourish to her oh-so-beautiful ensemble.
Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the Ambanis held a lavish pre-wedding bash, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood right from Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai amongst other celebrities.
