Saas-Bahu Fashion Face-off: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant stun in traditional ensemble

Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Arjun Kothari recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony held at their Mumbai residence Antilia. However, it was Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant who stole the show with their traditional ensemble. The to-be mother-in-law and her bahu twinned in couture by celebrity designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

We love how the saas-bahu pair looked elegant in their ethnic outfits. Nita can be seen wearing a custom tulle 'Burano' ghagra. It's inspired by Venetian lace, whereas the masterpiece is hand-embroidered with gold and silver sari, naqshi, sequins and crystals. The look is further complimented with a crystal mesh blouse and lavishly embroidered gold tissue dupatta.