Nischay Malhan Aka Triggered Insaan Gets Married To Ruchika Rathore - See First Photos

YouTuber Nischay Malhan, who is known by the name Triggered Insaan, got married to his longtime girlfriend, content creator Ruchika Rathore on June 9 in Himachal Pradesh. On Tuesday night, Nischay shared the first photos from their wedding, and fans showered the newlyweds with love and blessings.

The couple reportedly got married in ITC Hotels, Tavleen in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. Nischay looked handsome in an ivory sherwani with matching saafa and a layered necklace. Ruchika, on the other hand, got all decked up as the quintessential desi bride in a red lehenga and traditional jewellery.

In one of the photos, Ruchika can be seen putting the varmala around Nischay's neck, while in other photos, the two glowed as their friends and family members cheered and showered rose petals on them.

"Forever♾️," Nischay captioned the photos.

For those unversed, Nischay is the elder brother of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, aka, Fukra Insaan. Abhishek took to his Instagram stories to share Nischay's wedding post and wrote, "Shadi shuda Triggu (sic)."

In December last year, Nischay and Ruchika got engaged in an intimate ceremony. The two met back in 2018 when they were in college, and they have been going strong ever since.

Nischay is one of India’s leading YouTubers, known for his comic and relatable content. With over 23.1 million subscribers, his channel comprises of humorous roasts, reaction videos, and lighthearted commentary on everyday situations.

Ruchika, on the other hand, is a video editor who plays a key role in editing content for Nischay's mother, Dimple Malhan's YouTube vlogs. She herself is a content creator as well and is quite popular among the GenZ population.