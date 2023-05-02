Nick Jonas REVEALS how his love story with Priyanka Chopra started 7 years ago at Met Gala event: ‘I was just there to manage her train’

The red carpet at the Met Gala 2023 was graced with the presence of one of Hollywood's most adored couples, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

The duo left no stone unturned to create a stunning appearance on the carpet and gave fans yet another glimpse of their fairy tale romance. Priyanka looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black off-shoulder gown that boasted dramatic bell sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

The ensemble was further accentuated with an exquisite 11-carat diamond necklace that oozed opulence. Nick, on the other hand, looked suave in his all-black attire.

While walking down the red carpet, Priyanka and Nick went back in time to recall the time of their first encounter at Met Gala 2017.

Here's what they said

Speaking to Vogue Magazine, the couple revealed how the Met Gala holds a special place in their hearts and marked the beginning of their love story. “Yeah it is and it was like the start of our love story for us. 6-7 years ago, and here we are now,” said Nick.

Priyanka also recalled how Nick escorted her to the event on behalf of Ralph Lauren. “It was my first Met, we walked the red carpet, and Nick had been kind enough to escort me on Ralph Lauren’s behalf at that time,” said Priyanka.

Nick added a witty comment, saying, "I was just there to manage her train," which left Priyanka laughing.

The couple's daughter, Malti Marie, was also a part of the glamorous event, and the family shared some adorable pictures while getting ready. The little one seemed to be enjoying herself while participating in a quick photoshoot with her parents.

Netizens were quick to express their love for the pictures and couldn't stop gushing over Malti Marie.

Read Also Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: Indian celebs who graced Met Gala in previous years

Pee Cee's professional front

Priyanka's work front is also keeping her busy, with her recent performance in the Citadel receiving rave reviews. She is set to appear in the upcoming film Love Again and has the movie Jee Le Zaraa, featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline.

With the power couple's dazzling appearance at the Met Gala, it's evident that their love story continues to inspire and mesmerize fans worldwide.