Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: Indian celebs who graced Met Gala in previous years

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023
The Met Gala is a highly anticipated event every year that showcases some of the most innovative and iconic fashion styles. Indian celebrities have been a prominent feature at the event since 2017, when Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani made their Met Gala debuts
As we gear up for this year's event, let's take a look back at some of the most unforgettable red carpet moments by Indian celebrities
Deepika Padukone made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2017, wearing a stunning Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown
She was accompanied by Prabal Gurung as her date in 2018
Deepika sported a metallic pink gown by Zac Posen in 2019
Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren gown that became a viral meme sensation
She also appeared with her now-husband Nick Jonas in 2018, wearing another Ralph Lauren outfit
Pee Cee wore a Dior Haute Couture look in 2019
Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, made her Met Gala debut in 2017, wearing a nude dress from Dior
She later appeared in 2019 wearing a lavender Prabal Gurung couture gown with embroidered feathers
Natasha Poonawalla, philanthropist and wife of Serum Institute head Adar Poonawalla, attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2018, wearing a white Dolce And Gabbana gown
In 2019, she wore a crystal-embellished custom Dundas dress with a detachable blue skirt
Comedian and author Lily Singh made a splash at the Met Gala in 2018, sporting a floral-inspired pink and purple ombré gown that showcased her unique sense of style
Sudha Reddy marked her Met Gala debut in 2021 wearing haute couture by Falguni and Shane Peacock, making her the only Indian attendee at the event.
The Met Gala has provided a platform for Indian celebrities to showcase their style and fashion sense to a global audience. With their bold and innovative fashion choices, these celebrities have cemented their place in the fashion world and continue to inspire and influence fashion trends. As we await this year's event, we can't wait to see what fashion moments the Indian celebs have in store for us
