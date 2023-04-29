MET Gala: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Zayn Malik, 8 most bizarre looks of all time

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 29, 2023

Ahead of the 2023 MET Gala event, let's check out some most bizzare looks of all time:

Fans were hell shocked when they saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas's weirdo hairdo and excessive outfit at MET Gala 2019

Katy Pery seemed to be in fancy dress mood, but she turned walking burger and everything went wrong

This weird outfit of Lady Gaga failed to impress

Zayn Malik doesn't impress in this outfit with robotic arms, trying hhard to resemble the videogame character, Jax

Gigi Hadid became meme material, all thanks to this weird costume

Fredrik Robertsson's outfit is still unbeatable when it comes to most bizarre outfits at MET gala event

Everybody was shocked when Jared Leto brought a replica of his head at the red carpet

My first reaction after seeing Kim Kardashian like this: Ghost...Ghost!

