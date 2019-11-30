NGO wants Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' censor certificate cancelled

Mumbai: With #BoycottDabangg3 trending on Twitter since Friday morning over netizens' claim that the film has upset Hindu sentiments, a Bengaluru-based NGO, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has demanded that the films censor certificate should be cancelled.

Controversy rose after a section of social media objected to scenes in the film's title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

In a letter submitted to Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) Bengaluru office, the NGO wrote: "Request to cancel the Censor certificate to the forthcoming movie Dabangg 3, which insults Hindu Dharma". Dabangg 3 has been produced by Salman Khan Films. A trailer of this movie features a song ‘Mai Hu Dabangg Dabangg, Hud Hud Dabangg! Which depicts an obscene and seductive dance by Hindu sadhus. Also, in the song, the deities Krishna, Ram and Bhagwan Shankar are shown blessing the hero.