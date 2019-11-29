Dabangg 3: Can millennial ‘Munni’ Warina outshine Malaika in Salman’s 'Munna Badnaam Hua'?

Rifts in tinsel town can literally mess up if a film decides to expand as a franchise. For Salman Khan’s Dabangg that marks its third instalment this year, family crisis led to an integral part of the film to follow another route.
The famous party number Munni Badnaam Hui, made waves in 2010. Featuring Malaika Arora in this special item number proved fruitful for the makers. However, as years went by and Malaika called it quits with Arbaaz, actor and producer of the film, the production closed its doors on the diva, who is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor.
With Dabangg 3 all set to hit the screens on December 20, the makers have been releasing songs from the film’s album. The most awaited of all is ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’, which is more of the male version of its original. The song’s teaser showed a glimpse of ‘Loveyatri’ actress Warina Hussain in a never seen before avatar.
The song will be launched in a grand event in Mumbai by Salman and director Prabhu Deva, who has a special appearance in the song, this week, and it will be quite a treat to watch them both groove.
But with all the hype around, will Warina outshine a veteran Malaika, who has rocked the industry for decades? Salman also mentioned during the trailer launch that this film is for critics. Well here comes the criticism, since Warina is basically out of work options, this song looks like an opportunity to reincarnate her image.
Will the blue eyed beauty do justice to desi thumkas? We leave that to fans to draw comparisons.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)