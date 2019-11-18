'Loveyatri' actress Warina Hussain's sexy braless picture has the internet ogling

Warina Hussain, who sprung up to fame in the film Loveyatri opposite Aayush Sharma, has the internet ogling at her recent picture on Instagram.
The daring diva posted a braless picture, where she is slaying the wet hair look and some popping eye makeup. Warina captioned the picture as, “if I die all I know is I’m a M****r fu***in legend !!!
Warina Hussain is said to have a special song in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3. The diva can be seen grooving with the 'policewala gunda', in a still from the film’s trailer.
On work front, Warina was last seen in Loveyatri in October 2018. She was launched by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.
Before getting her big break, Warina had had starred in a chocolate commercial with which she made everyone fall in love with her. According to reports, she is an only child of an Iraqi father and Afghani mother. She moved from country to country to pursue her career before she settled down in India.
