Dabangg 3: Did you spot Arbaaz Khan and Warina Hussain in the trailer?

Dabanng 3 is hitting the theatres this Christmas season on December 20.

The Salman Khan starer is helmed by Prabhudeva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha. Salman is also introducing Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter. Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep will be seen as the antagonist.

Fans were eagerly waiting to see their favourite Chulbul Pandey. Well, the trailer for Salman’s most awaited film of 2019 finally dropped and is taking the internet by storm. Other than Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, the trailer also stars Sonakshi Sinha in her iconic ‘Rajjo’ avatar. Debutant Saiee is seen as ‘innocent’ Khushi.

If you didn’t notice Arbaaz Khan and Warina Hussain in the promo, we’re here to help.

