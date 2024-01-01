New Year 2024: Kartik Aaryan Is

Kartik Aaryan had a great year and he is all ready to embrace the New Year with positivity and hope. The actor shared a sun-kissed photo of himself with open arms. He can be seen standing against the backdrop of pristine blue waters.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote in the caption, "Ready to embrace 2024 with open arms."

The actor didn't share any details about the location.

Fans reacted to his post. One of them wrote, "Nice pose!" Another mentioned, "Also ready for Chandu Champion with open arms." While the other commented, "Hope you will make this year memorable with your films, Good Luck." Kartik keeps treating his fans to stunning pictures. He wished fans a happy Christmas by sharing a cute picture of his dog, Katori.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans to a new picture of himself and Katori.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Merry Christmas" As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Merry Christmas to the cuties." Another user commented, "@katoriaaryan make sure your Snacko gives you Christmas gift !." Meanwhile, on the work front, the 33-year-old has come a long way in his profession after making his debut in the 2011 film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama.' Kartik's versatility was demonstrated in films such as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Pati Patni Aur Who', 'Shehzaada', 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Freddy'.

He is currently occupied with his upcoming projects. Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

On his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.

The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor." Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.