Following Animal Success, Tripti Dimri Bags The Lead Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Aashiqui 3

After maintaining suspense regarding the potential lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in the third installment of the beloved musical love story franchise Aashiqui, it has been revealed that producers Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have selected Tripti Dimri. This decision comes on the heels of her growing popularity following the success of Animal.

In a report shared by Pinkvilla, the makers have enlisted the current national sweetheart, Triptii, to portray the romantic interest opposite Kartik. Confirming the development, a source close to the film's core team reveals, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

National Crush #TriptiDimri bags #Aashiqui3 along with #KartikAaryan. The film is expected to get on floors by the first quarter of 2024!



Are you excited for this fresh onscreen pair?@TheAaryanKartik @tripti_dimri23 #SiddharthKannan #SidK pic.twitter.com/I7JetL15Mk — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) December 26, 2023

THE AASHIQUI 3 FRANCHISE

Earlier, speculations stirred when there were rumours suggesting Tara Sutaria might be chosen for the same role, fueled by sightings of her and Kartik together at a Mumbai diner some weeks ago.

Earlier tongues were set wagging when there were rumours about Tara Sutaria likely to be cast for the same part, when she and Kartik were spotted together at a Mumbai diner together, some months ago. However, producer Mukesh Bhatt refuted these claims by speaking to Times Now on record and stating, "It is absolute nonsense. There's not even an iota of truth in this. She is not even in consideration. Shall I tell you the truth? No girl will be considered for the role before my music is ready. The songs were the stars of the first and second Aashiqui. This franchise doesn't need a star. We are glad to have a star this time (Kartik). But the rest is entirely up to the music."

Moving the franchise forward would be a significant responsibility for the concerned stakeholders, given that the previous two films garnered immense love from the audience due to the palpable chemistry between their respective leads and the success of their chartbuster music.

Aashiqui 3 is expected to go on floors in the early months of 2024.

Meanwhile, Tripti also has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao.