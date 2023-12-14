 Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Kartik Aaryan Replacing Him In Aashiqui Franchise
Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Kartik Aaryan Replacing Him In Aashiqui Franchise

Aashiqui 3 will be directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu, and while Kartik Aaryan will play the hero, the female lead is yet to be announced

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Aditya Roy Kapur in the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' talked about Kartik Aaryan starring in 'Aashiqui 3'.

Aditya graced the famous 'Koffee' couch along with Arjun Kapoor.

During a conversation, Karan Johar asked the 'Aashiqui 2' star what it feels like when somebody else takes their franchise forward. To which Aditya responded that he feels Kartik is the perfect person to star in 'Aashiqui 3'.

Aditya said, "There was no chance I could be in this, because in the second part, my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning." Arjun then interrupted and said, "Then he became the night manager after that."

Adding to this conversation, Aditya said, "So I feel like it's great. I died ya. Where will I come back now? My spirit will come back." KJo joked, "He'll haunt Kartik Aaryan," to which Aditya replied, "Yeah, he's hovering over Kartik Aaryan. He's the villain." Karan then said that he feels "it's a good story".

The third instalment of the film will be directed by the 'Ludo', 'Barfi', and 'Jagga Jasoos' maker Anurag Basu. 'Aashiqui 3' marks Anurag and Kartik's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

The original film, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success.

The official release date of 'Aashiqui 3' is still awaited.

