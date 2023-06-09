 New Poster: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam's OMG 2 To Release on August 11
Akshay shared a new poster of the film, where he is seen as lord Shiva and is holding a 'damru'.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Mumbai: Actors Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar on Friday announced that their upcoming film 'OMG 2' will hit the screens on August 11.

Akshay also shared a new poster of the film, where he is seen as lord Shiva and is holding a 'damru'. It has the date of release written in Hindi over it, with 'OMG 2' written below.

For the caption, he wrote: "Aa rahe hain hum, aayega aap bhi. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2."

Yami shared the same poster on her account.

She captioned it: "The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!"

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, who too shared the poster and mentioned: "The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!"

The film is the second installement of 'Oh My God!', which released in 2012. The satirical comedy-drama film was based on the Gujarati stage-play Kanji Virudh Kanji, which itself was inspired by the Billy Connolly film The Man Who Sued God.

'Oh My God 2' is set against the backdrop of sex education in India.

article-image
