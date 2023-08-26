New Mom Dipika Kakar Shares Health Update, Reveals Having 'Painful' Throat Infection

New-Mom Dipika Kakar has candidly shared her recent health challenges. Known for keeping her fans in the loop about her life, the Sasural Simar Ka actress disclosed that she hadn't been feeling well lately.

The actress, who has been joyfully embracing her role as a new mom, shared her health issues while playing with her baby boy, Ruhaan.

Read Also Before Dipika Kakkar, THESE TV Celebs Had Premature Baby Birth

DIPIKA SHARES HER HEALTH UPDATE

Talking about her health, she shared in her vlog, "For the past three to four days, I've been under the weather. As you might have seen in Shoaib's vlog, I couldn't even speak properly due to a painful throat infection. Though the pain still lingers, it's gradually subsiding. Unfortunately, Shoaib's health took a hit too, as is often the case when one partner falls ill. We're on the road to recovery, and that's why I thought of capturing this journey."

The vlog painted a heartwarming picture of Shoaib and Ruhaan bonding during these challenging times. With scenes of them enjoying playful moments on the bed, Dipika shared her joy with her dedicated fans.

DIPIKA'S MOTHERHOOD JOURNEY

The actress' motherhood journey has had its share of ups and downs. The actress recounted the early mornings spent nurturing Ruhaan, whose unpredictable sleep patterns have thrown her own sleep cycle off balance.

Dipika surprised fans with an early delivery and previously shared their hospital experience when Ruhaan needed ICU observation post-birth. Her emotional confession about the difficulty of being separated from her baby during that time tugged at the heartstrings of many.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)