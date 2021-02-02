Watch: Dipika Kakkar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim wins the internet with vlog urging men to normalize menstruation

Popular TV actor and husband of Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently winning the internet with his latest vlog, featuring his actress wife.
In the video, the doting husband is seen cooking a meal for Dipika, who is menstruating. While doing the house chores, the 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai' actor urges his male followers to pamper the women in their family during their periods.
The fourteen-minute-fifty-five-second, which is currently trending on number 8 on YouTube India, shows him making dal and rice for his wife.
"Take care of her during her periods, It’s high time we talk about it normally," reads the title of the video. '
In the end of the vlog, Dipika Kakkar is seen heaping praises on her husband and expressing how lucky she feels to have someone like Shoaib.
Watch the video here:
In less than 24 hours, the video has over 1,726,514 views on the video-sharing platform and has been like by 178K netizens.
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Deepika does a lot for Shoib and his family which no girl would do in this time...but Shoibe, auntyji and Saba equally acknowledge her efforts and luv her to the core too..All I can say bas nazar an large. Such an inspiring couple ."
"When Dipika spoke I just got tears because my husband does the same he even washes clothes, cleans house and keeps house on point," shared another.
A comment read: "Every boy should treat his mother, sister, wife like this!"
Shoaib and Dipika, who have worked on the television show 'Sasural Simar Ka', got married in February 2018 in Bhopal.
On the work front, the will be next seen in a music video titled 'Yaar Dua.'