Watch: Dipika Kakkar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim wins the internet with vlog urging men to normalize menstruation

Popular TV actor and husband of Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently winning the internet with his latest vlog, featuring his actress wife.

In the video, the doting husband is seen cooking a meal for Dipika, who is menstruating. While doing the house chores, the 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai' actor urges his male followers to pamper the women in their family during their periods.

The fourteen-minute-fifty-five-second, which is currently trending on number 8 on YouTube India, shows him making dal and rice for his wife.

"Take care of her during her periods, It’s high time we talk about it normally," reads the title of the video. '

In the end of the vlog, Dipika Kakkar is seen heaping praises on her husband and expressing how lucky she feels to have someone like Shoaib.

Watch the video here: