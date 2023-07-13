New Mom Debina Bonnerjee Says Trolls Call Her 'Mini Haathi': 'Want To Wear A Bikini & Flaunt Again'

Actress Debina Bonnerjee currently has her hands full with mommy duties. She is a mother to two adorable daughters with actor Gurmeet Choudhary -- Liana and Divisha. While Lianna was born in April 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, Divisha within just seven months, in the November of the same year.

Debina is often seen sharing tidbits from her life on her Youtube vlog, and she is also time and again seen taking down trolls who have been mocking her for her weight.

In her latest vlog, she has once again mentioned how a lot of people on the internet address her as "mini haathi" and how she manages to remain calm amidst all the hate.

Debina Bonnerjee reacts to trolls body-shaming her

In her new vlog, Debina shared that ever since she embraced motherhood, trolls have been calling her "elephant" and saying all kinds of nasty things, but those remarks "sound like music" to her ears.

She went on to say that she is working hard to shed the extra kilos and flaunt her svelte figure in a bikini once again, but until then, she does not want to hide behind loose clothes just because some people on the internet have been targetting her.

"When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best. The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye. Then, I get more motivation," she stated.

She went on to say, "If I wear loose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. I Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again…just like I did in Maldives. I dream of it and keep working out."

Debina and Gurmeet's journey to parenthood

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred in the show 'Ramayan' as Ram and Sita, fell in love during the shoot and tied the knot on February 15, 2011.

But it was only in 2022 when they welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they named Lianna.

Three months post Lianna's birth, Gurmeet and Debina had announced that the actress was pregnant once again. In November, Debina delivered her second child but it was a premature birth.

Recalling Divisha's birth, Debina had said that it was "complicated". She revealed how the baby was "stuck in her rib cage" and the doctor struggled to get her out.