Gurmeet-Debina Perform Daughter Divisha's Mundan In Varanasi

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently visited Varanasi for the mundan ceremony of their daughter Divisha
Divisha is Gurmeet and Debina's second-born
They decided to perform the mundan ceremony in Varanasi as Debina's grandmother was born in the city
Gurmeet and Debina immersed themselves in the authentic experience of Varanasi
"It is such a great experience to be in Varanasi. I am thankful that I get to be here with my family and share this very special moment in a city that is so close to our hearts and family," Gurmeet shared
Honouring their tradition, the ritual for the mundan ceremony was performed at the majestic Dashashwamedh Ghat
Since their elder daughter Lianna was unable to join the trip, Gurmeet and Debina carried her hair to immerse in the Ganga
Thanks For Reading!