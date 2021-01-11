'New innings, champ': Wishes and blessings pour in as Anushka-Virat welcome baby girl

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday. Virat shared a statement on social media and revealed that 'Anushka and the baby are both healthy'.
The Indian skipper took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy on social media in August. The couple had confirmed that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.
With the arrival of their first child, Kohli and Anushka have joined the list of celebrities who've had a coronial baby.
Well, it, surely, is a great day for Virat. Netizens too said what a great day for the team and Virat, first India's epic draw against the Aussies and second, Virushka's baby girl.
A Twitter user said, "Good Day for Indian cricket fans."
Soon after Virat shared the news on social media, wishes and blessings poured in for the baby girl.
Another user said, "Heartiest congratulations to @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli on the birth of their baby daughter! May God bless both mother & daughter with the best of health. That's your moment. Enjoy it to the fullest skipper!"
Check out reactions here:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)