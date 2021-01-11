It's a girl! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome their first child

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday. Virat has shared a statement on social media and revealed that \Anushka and the baby are both healthy'.
The Indian skipper took to twitter to share the news with his fans and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."
With the arrival of their first child, Kohli and Anushka have joined the list of celebrities who've had a coronial baby.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy on social media in August. The couple had confirmed that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.
The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat's respective Twitter and accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka wears a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat is seen in grey T-shirt and white pants.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Twitter page
Twitter India had recently unveiled that the tweet shared by Virushka was the most-liked one in 2020.