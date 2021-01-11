It's a girl! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome their first child

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday. Virat has shared a statement on social media and revealed that \Anushka and the baby are both healthy'.

The Indian skipper took to twitter to share the news with his fans and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."