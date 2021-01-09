Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma indulges in 'Pani Puri' cravings ahead of her due date

Earlier this month, Sharma lashed out at a media outlet for sharing pictures of her and her husband Virat Kohli and 'invading their privacy'.

The publication shared 'exclusive' pictures of the couple sitting on their balcony, a furious Anushka took to her story and called them out.

"Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!" she wrote alongside a screenshot of the article.

Recently, in an interview with a magazine, Anushka had mentioned that her and Virat do not want to raise a child in the public eye by engaging him/her on social media.

She'd said, “No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

Virushka had shared the happy news in 2020 on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.