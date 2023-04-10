 Netizens divided over Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer, trolls say ‘Race 3 se bhi kharab hai’
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan | Photo File

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid after a big wait of 4 years, and the trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai.

The Salman Khan Films' production film boasts a star-studded cast, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Venkatesh Daggubati. However, after the trailer's release, netizens had a mixed response to the movie.

While some hailed the movie for its epic scenes, others trolled it brutally on social media. One user even wrote, ‘Race 3 se bhi kharab hai’ in Salman Khan's trailer's comment section.

Check out the tweets here:

About the film

Despite the mixed reactions, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promises to be packed with the right amount of drama, fun, emotions and actions.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and features an ensemble cast, including Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar

The movie's songs Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma, and Yentamma have already been released and have received positive reviews.

Releasing Soon

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, and Salman Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar's Eid release.

Despite the mixed feedback to the trailer, the movie promises to be a perfect treat for movie buffs, with the right mix of action, drama, and romance.

