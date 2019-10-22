Netizens are drooling over Ileana D'Cruz's recent bikini post

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D'Cruz is eager to feature in a soppy romantic music video. The actress took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to express her desire.

Ileana posted a picture in a blue off-shoulder bikini top with her hair let loose, where she can be seen leaning against a glass window.

She captioned the snapshot: "Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to romantic sappy songs and imagining myself in a music video..."