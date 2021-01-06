Netflix's Mismatched writers open up about building an Indian young adult world

What got you interested in the project?

Gazal: I found both the leads quite unique. The guy is a true romantic and wears his heart on a sleeve. The girl is an ambitious go-getter. Traditional male and female roles were reversed in the book, which was really exciting for me. I also felt this genre has been missing in our OTT space and it would be a great opportunity to do something like this in the Indian setting.

Since the characters in the book are first-generation Indian-Americans, diaspora was a primary theme. How did you work around it?

Sunayana: We knew changing the setting would mean losing out on some things. To retain the nuances of desi Americans, we introduced the character of Harsh. We wanted to make sure that the essence of the characters from the book remained while we changed their experiences since they grew up in India. For instance, Dimple’s conflict with her mom in the show is very similar to that in the book because there are some things you can’t escape as an Indian girl.

What was the reason behind having each character narrate one episode?

Gazal: We ended up having a lot of characters with their own unique backstories and conflicts. They became as important as the leads to us. They had such diverse voices that it would have been a loss if people didn’t get to hear them.

Aarsh: We decided along the way that we wanted to go for an ensemble show rather than just a love story.

The show ends on a cliffhanger. Will there be a season 2?

Gazal: We were always hoping for a second season while writing the show. Fortunately, Netflix had enough confidence in the show that they decided to go with a cliffhanger. There are a lot of positive responses so we are keeping our fingers crossed.