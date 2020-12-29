Women filmmakers are judged more harshly: Director Alankrita Shrivastava

Ahead of the release of her latest web-series on Netflix, writer and director, Alankrita Shrivastava finds herself engrossed in the final stages of post-production for Bombay Begums. The show stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Ivanka Das. Its premise, bearing resemblance to her previous projects like Turning 30, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, deals with women of different age groups and backgrounds struggling with identity, desire and vulnerabilities.

Over a phone interview, she discusses the present narrative of women dealing with systemic patriarchy in the modern Indian landscape and coming into their own across her films. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

How has this year been for you?

It’s been strange and interesting. There’s been a lot of change in plans. I learnt to work remotely for the first time. Shooting schedules got postponed. And of course, Dolly Kitty (...Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare) festival run got cut short. It was supposed to have a theatrical release, but we decided to put it out as a Netflix Original. However, these were all minor disruptions compared to what people have had to face.

The premise of Bombay Begums sounds quite similar to most of your previous work...

There is a saying about how most filmmakers are always making the same film over and over again. Meaning, most storytellers are drawn to certain themes which repeatedly show up in their work.

For me, I find that what I have to say is more important than the medium. I don’t want to make a film for the heck of it. I want to make a film because there are characters I have been fascinated by and themes I want to explore. Cinema is just my medium for doing that. If I couldn’t make the films that I want to make, I wouldn’t be interested in making them at all.

What draws you towards women’s narratives?

I do feel that I have been pre-occupied with the idea of women finding themselves and their freedom. I am interested in characters negotiating who they are; people functioning from under the shadows where their lives are hidden from the rest of the world. Especially women.

I find it very interesting to look at what society expects out of them and how they adapt. I went to an all-girls boarding school and had very strong women in my family. I also read a lot of books by female authors who have had a huge influence on me.