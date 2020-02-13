Netflix and AAP's official handles engage in funny banter over 'Chotu Kejriwal' aka little 'Mufflerman

New Delhi: As the little 'Mufflerman' took Twitter by storm during Aam Aadmi's Party sweeping win in Delhi Assembly Polls, Netflix India and AAP's official handles engaged in funny banter on Twitter.
Netflix India randomly tweeted a famous dialogue of its hit web-series 'Sacred Games' and said: "Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai tu hi Cutie hai (Sometimes I feel, you are the only cutie).
To this, AAP's handle tweeted the picture of 'Little muffler man' and said: "Are you talking about him ?".
AAP's Twitter handle on Tuesday shared an image of a young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head.
The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. "Mufflerman (a smile emoji)," read the caption.
The image won the hearts of users and went viral within a span of minutes, with a flurry of positive tweets in the replies section. Four hours after the tweet was posted, it had a whopping 15.2k likes, 2.1k likes and 448 replies.
AAP has retained power in the national capital after winning 62 seats out of the total 70.
