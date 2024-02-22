 Netflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay HC Judges & CBI
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNetflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay HC Judges & CBI

Netflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay HC Judges & CBI

The documentary, directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, was scheduled to release on February 23 on Netflix.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image

On suggestion from the Bombay High Court, OTT giant Netflix has agreed to defer release of its upcoming docu-series, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, based on Indrani Mukherjea who was accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

The OTT platform will arrange a special screening of the docu-series for HC judges and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The documentary, directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, was scheduled to release on February 23 on Netflix. It delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora.

The CBI approached the Bombay HC on Wednesday, seeking a stay on the release of the documentary series. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande asked the makers of the docu-series to indicate if any of the witnesses, who are yet to be examined in the trial, were featured in the series.

The CBI approached the HC after a special court rejected its plea, seeking a stay on the series, on Tuesday.

Read Also
Mumbai Court Rejects CBI Application Seeking Stay On Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary Series
article-image

CBI advocate Shreeram Shirsat urged the court to stay the show, saying that the trial was ongoing before the sessions court and the show would be likely to influence the witnesses. He said the agency was not seeking a complete ban on the release of the series, but only sought a stay on its release till the conclusion of the trial.

Charged with intrigue, the docu-series features Indrani, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations.

The show also reveals for the first-time ever unsettling call recordings between Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea and unseen images of the family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay...

Netflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay...

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

All India Rank Review: Varun Grover's Film Ranks Below Average As An Indie 3 Idiots And 12th Fail

All India Rank Review: Varun Grover's Film Ranks Below Average As An Indie 3 Idiots And 12th Fail

Inside Kareena & Saif's Son Jeh's Spiderman-Themed Birthday Party

Inside Kareena & Saif's Son Jeh's Spiderman-Themed Birthday Party

'Privileged Brat': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Twinkle Khanna For Comparing Men To Plastic Bag (WATCH)

'Privileged Brat': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Twinkle Khanna For Comparing Men To Plastic Bag (WATCH)