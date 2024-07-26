‘Nepotism Exists In Every Industry’: Vardhaan Puri Talks About Carrying Forward The Legacy Of Amrish Puri

Vardhaan Puri with grandfather Amrish Puri |

Amrish Puri’s grandson, actor Vardhaan Puri has carved a niche in Bollywood with his films Yeh Saali Aashiqui, ASEQ, and Dashmi. The actor is carrying forward his family's cinematic legacy with his talent. He is all set for his release of his film Bloody Ishq alongside Avika Gor.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Vardhaan spoke about the upcoming film, working with Vikram Bhatt & Mahesh Bhatt, his memories with late grandfather Amrish Puri, and more. Excerpts:

How did you come on board for Bloody Ishq?

Vikram Bhatt sir, Mahesh Bhatt sahab and I discussed a couple of projects and we were excited to work together and collaborate on a project. When they offered me Bloody Ishq, I knew this had to be the one we would start with.

Shed light on your character in Bloody Ishq and what attracted you to this role?

My character in Bloody Ishq is highly nuanced, layered, and complex. It is something I wanted to do for a while because it seemed challenging and was giving me anxiety. I decided that I had to take it up. Because what is life without challenges? It keeps artists excited and alive.

How does Bloody Ishq stand out as compared to your previous horror film ASEQ?

Bloody Ishq, as a horror film, is very different. It's got very different beats from ASEQ. It's also a highly commercial film with fabulous music and it's meant to engage the masses and the classes, both. So, it is very different in terms of treatment and soul.

What were some of the challenges you faced while shooting for Bloody Ishq?

The challenges I faced were mostly technical because the way we shot the film was very new to me. We shot it with the help of a certain technology which is very new to India. Shooting in this style requires a lot of imagination. Hence, the whole process was very challenging.

How was your experience working with Avika Gor and the masters of horror films Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt?

Working with Avika was an amazing experience. She is someone who I consider a very close friend now. We have a lot of respect and regard for each other. Of course, working with Mahesh Bhatt saheb and Vikram sir has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's like going to acting school, film school and taking classes in psychology - all at once.

Can you share some fond memories of your late grandfather, Amrish Puri?

Most of my memories with my grandfather are us watching great cinema, cartoons, and Charlie Chaplin films. They also involve a lot of food. We enjoyed all these things together. My favourite memory with my grandparents is sleeping between them every night. Whenever my grandfather was in town, I missed those cuddles and snuggles the most.



How has his legacy shaped your approach towards acting for various genres?

My grandfather did more than 500 movies and his legacy is something I'm proud of. But I'm trying to build my path and have my own identity. I'll always be proud of him. He's my God, also because he was such a versatile actor. I also try to work in different genres and to give my everything. So that I can also achieve that sense of versatility as I keep growing. I think versatility makes an actor.

Any advice or lessons that you have learned from him?

My grandfather always told me that, as a part of cinema, you can't make films a part of your life. You have to make sure you make it your whole life. I do just like him and I'm obsessed with performance and film and storytelling and narratives.

What aspects of Amrish Puri's acting style do you find most relatable?

I find magic in just being consumed by cinema, just like he was and I feel it was his level of conviction that made him so universally loved. I feel I am inspired by his conviction when it comes to each character. Because if you ever see him in a role, you don't feel he's playing that role. It's almost like he is that person. It's always like that. So that is what I aim to achieve as an artist.

What is your take on nepotism? Do you ever feel that being Amrish Puri's grandson has ever benefited you?

I believe that nepotism exists in every industry. It can get you inside a door, maybe faster than someone else. But only if you're really good, you will stay inside that door. I think it's like a player on a field with different levels because everything is merit-based. If you're really good, you will always shine.

Your thoughts about most films releasing on OTT and taking over the experience of watching them in theatres?

For me, as an artist, I don't do any bhedbhav, whether it's OTT or the big screen experience. I'm always going to give my 100 percent. So for me, I don't care if people are going to watch me on a little mobile screen, a tablet, a home theatre, a laptop screen or on the big screens.

For me, I'm always going to give my 1000 per cent and I feel the choice of whether a movie releases on OTT or in the cinemas depends a lot on the genre of the film. Today, rom-coms offer nothing in a theatre that they can't offer on a tablet. So therefore, those films can easily be released on OTT but whereas the big-ticket action films, the experience-oriented films, all those films need to be released in the theatres because it's an experience. That's what I feel so I'm equally in love with both these and I'm equally seduced by the big-screen experience and by OTT.

What is your take on horror films not performing well at the box office and not making it big?

I feel horror films always do well. There is a very strong audience who loves horror, but it just has to be created at that level. It has to be beautifully made. It has to be novel. It has to be an experience like no other. If there’s a unique selling point, it will always do well. In the West, a lot of horror films are working. Even in India, you can't go wrong with horror if you make it well. It's always going to do wonderfully well at the box office.