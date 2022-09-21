e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNeha Dhupia, Anup Soni's short film 'Good Morning' to release on Sept 22 - watch video

Neha Dhupia, Anup Soni's short film 'Good Morning' to release on Sept 22 - watch video

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Anagha, a mother, a wife, and a daughter-in-law who wants the best for her children

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
article-image

After the announcement of the Mini Movie Festival, Amazon miniTV released the trailer of the short film 'Good Morning' on Wednesday.

Directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, 'Good Morning' features Neha Dhupia, Anup Soni and others. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Anagha, a mother, a wife, and a daughter-in-law who wants the best for her children.

Along with the nerve-wracking tasks on the home front, she also has to deliver the goods at a very high-pressure job. The trailer highlights her as an extremely hardworking and multi-tasking character that audiences will relate to.

Neha says, “I feel that short films are one of the most compelling storytelling formats available. That’s why I was instantly hooked when Sikhya Entertainment came to me with this script. Adding to it was the beautifully written story of my character, Anagha. We’ve all known or been Anagha at some point in our lives. She shines in the background, while happily being a major support system to the people of her family. To make that character a ‘star’ is truly amazing. It is important for me, on a personal level, that this story reaches millions of people and I'm happy that Amazon miniTV’s Mini Movie Festival will help us reach that wider set of audience."

Created by Sikhya Entertainment, the short film will premiere on September 22.

Read Also
RJ Malishka's short film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' to release on Sept 22 - watch trailer
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Conditions Apply: Shreya Chaudhry, Mrinal Dutt rebuild their broken relationship in this short film...

Conditions Apply: Shreya Chaudhry, Mrinal Dutt rebuild their broken relationship in this short film...

Bhumi Pednekar on conserving the planet for future generations: 'Make sustainable living a lifestyle...

Bhumi Pednekar on conserving the planet for future generations: 'Make sustainable living a lifestyle...

Neha Dhupia, Anup Soni's short film 'Good Morning' to release on Sept 22 - watch video

Neha Dhupia, Anup Soni's short film 'Good Morning' to release on Sept 22 - watch video

Raju Srivastava Death: Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Kailash Kher and others share fond memories with...

Raju Srivastava Death: Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Kailash Kher and others share fond memories with...

Ahsaan Qureshi recalls last conversation with Raju Srivastava, reveals they were planning 'Bombay to...

Ahsaan Qureshi recalls last conversation with Raju Srivastava, reveals they were planning 'Bombay to...