RJ Malishka's short film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' to release on Sept 22 - watch trailer

Malishka Mendonsa will soon be seen in Amazon miniTV's short film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.

On Tuesday, the makers shared the trailer of the third short film. The thought-provoking trailer gives a glimpse into the struggles of Anjali, (Malishka) a young woman who, after getting out of an emotionally draining marriage, gets introduced to the world of online dating by a friend. But in her quest to find love, she has to deal with her insecurities too.

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' delves into the sensitive avenue of the difficulty in finding love in a world obsessed with appearances.

“Creating a short film is an extremely challenging process as you have to engage the audience in a short span of time. But, because of the impeccable writing, my character in Parde Mein Rehne Do’ intrigued me, while instilling confidence that we will be able to convey our message very clearly. It felt important to me to bring out a story on behalf of all those girls and boys who have struggled with toxic body-shaming in their lives. It is crucial that a streaming service like Amazon miniTV, which is so highly accessible through its Mini Movie Festival, brings out content that has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of people,” said Malishka Mendonsa.

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' is directed by Heena D’Souza and written by Garima Pura Patiyaalvi and Pranjali Dubey. The mini film will see Malishka in an all-new avatar.

The movie will release on September 22.