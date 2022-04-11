Neha Bhasin reveals why she chose Rashami Desai for 'Parwah': 'She's been trolled and mocked by the world for...'

Singer Neha Bhasin recently dropped her new song 'Parwah' which also features Rashami Desai. The Free Press Journal caught up with the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant for an interview where she spoke about the song and more.

Neha tells us that 'Parwah' resonates with her journey. “It is a song for a warrior. Society always wants to tame you and tell you what to do and what not to do. Often people’s opinions and societal norms stop us from doing things that we believe, especially when they are not completely aligned with the ways of the world. If I had listened to the world, then I would have never done or achieved anything in my life. So the song is about my journey and being judged all my life, being mocked for being different, and told that I’m not good enough. But today, I feel that I’m not just good enough, but I’m the whole universe. So Parwah is a motivation for every human being,” she explains.

When asked what went behind making the song, Neha shares, “I wrote the song after Bigg Boss OTT. I was angry at that time, and I felt that the rules were different for me than the men in the world. It started from just being misunderstood and feeling misused in the process. After that, I went back into the house, and when I came out, I wasn’t in the right state of mind for a long time. So the conceptualisation of the song kept progressing as and when I started feeling better. Then I met Rashami and thought, why not feature her because she has had a very similar journey. She’s a powerful and self-made girl. She’s also been trolled a lot and mocked by the world for different reasons. So that’s how things came about.”

The song was released a few days back, and Neha is happy with the response that she’s getting.

“A lot of people, especially women, are resonating with it, and they feel like it’s their story. As an artist, there cannot be a bigger success for a song when people feel it is their song. Gaane aate jaate nahi rehne chahiye, gaane rehne chahiye aur unko dil mein jagah banani chahiye. That is very important. Talking about the views, if we equate the songs with views, then I feel we are demeaning the song. I believe Parwah should be an evergreen song. It should be an anthem for everyone who has dreams in their eyes,” she avers.

On a parting note, we asked her if she would participate in any other reality show in the future.

“Bigg Boss was a different and life-changing experience for me. I kept myself sheltered from a certain part of the world in the industry, and I got exposed to a lot of it (laughs). I’ve come out of it as a warrior... more resilient, stronger and more loving as well. Where reality shows are concerned, I would like to judge the reality shows rather than participate in them because that’s what I enjoy more. If there’s a dance reality show, I would love to do that. But other than that, I’m really looking forward to judging a musical show,” she says.

Neha has been a part of the industry for nearly two decades. But what's the one thing she would like to change about the Hindi music industry? "There's a culture of first bringing the marketing plan or an influencer for a famous person to make an average song famous. And that's something that really bothers me. I feel the music should speak for itself first. Collaborations should be done on the basis of art and not on the basis of 'kya chalta hai'. One thing I would change is that I would bring in a lot more courage, a lot more integrity, and a lot better music and then bring that to the center stage and make that popular. I think there's a sense of loss in terms of the way we're looking at music nowadays. Music kam bol raha hai and views zyada bol rahe hai. Business should be business and art should be art," Neha concludes.

